GHMC raids Amberpet dairy unit, seizes 2,500 kg of adulterated curd

In a major crackdown on food adulteration, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Food Task Force teams along with local police, raided a dairy unit in Amberpet and seized 2,500 kilograms of adulterated curd.

The raid was conducted at NNR Enterprises, located in Rahatnagar, Amberpet, following credible information that adulterated curd was being manufactured and sold from the premises.

According to officials, the dairy unit was run by Nare and Raghavendra, who have been operating milk and dairy products in the locality for the past six months.

On information, GHMC Task Force teams, in coordination with Amberpet police, conducted a surprise inspection at the unit. During the raid, officials discovered about 2,500 kg of suspected adulterated curd stored on the premises.

Food samples were collected from the seized stock and sent to a laboratory for detailed analysis to determine whether the product was adulterated.

The Amberpet police registered a case after the GHMC officials lodged a complaint. Police have since launched an investigation.

Officials said further action would be taken against those responsible after receiving the laboratory test results.

Meanwhile, the enforcement department and food safety teams have intensified fight against food adulteration and counterfeit consumer goods. Earlier this week, they seized 300 kg of rotten meat in Mangalhat, and 1,090 kg of chemically-treated ginger-garlic paste in Habeeb Nagar.

The two-month-long crackdown led to the arrest of several accused involved in manufacturing and supplying adulterated ginger-garlic paste, fake ghee, substandard dairy products, duplicate tea powder, Surf packets, mosquito refills, mehendi cones, and other spurious food items.

Officials said the raids were aimed at curbing networks and putting public health at serious risk by using synthetic colours, chemicals, palm oil, vanaspati, and low-grade raw materials in unhygienic environments.

Officials said the special enforcement drives will continue to ensure that food products sold in the city meet safety standards and to protect public health.