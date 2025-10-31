GHMC ramps up road safety steps; launches smart app to fix repairs

Hyderabad: To ensure public safety and better road infrastructure management across the city, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has launched an innovative ‘Periodic Public Safety Inspection App’, developed using ArcGIS Field Maps.

According to GHMC, the mobile-based application enables field engineers to record, update and capture geo-tagged photographs of road issues such as potholes, open manholes, damaged catch pits, protruding bars or stones, open electrical boxes on footpaths and improper barricading for ongoing works — all directly from the field.

GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan said, “The app would enable real-time tracking, faster inspections and transparent reporting, ensuring higher efficiency, accountability and safety in road maintenance operations.”

The key features include timely detection of road damages, GIS-enabled functionality, accurate data capture for quick decision-making, evidence-based monitoring through geo-tagged photos and GPS data, and enhanced transparency and accountability via centralized dashboards tracking issues from inspection to resolution.

The Commissioner stated that this initiative marks a significant step toward digitising field inspections and fostering safer, smarter urban mobility within the city limits.