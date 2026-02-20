GHMC ratchets up early-morning inspections across multiple zones

Hyderabad: To strengthen sanitation oversight, civic maintenance and monitoring of ongoing development works, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has intensified its early morning field inspections across multiple zones.

On Thursday, inspections were conducted in Khairtabad, Secunderabad and Rajendranagar zones. Khairtabad zonal commissioner Priyanka Ala, Secunderabad zonal commissioner Ravi Kiran and Rajendranagar zonal commissioner Anuraag Jayanthi participated in the on-ground review to assess implementation at the field level.

The teams visited key localities, including Memon Colony, Shivarampally, Mahastan Nagar and CBI Colony. Officials examined sweeping operations, garbage lifting, drain desilting, road conditions and maintenance of public spaces. Staff deployment, route coverage and coordination between sanitation and engineering wings were also reviewed to ensure timely and effective execution.

Officials directed field staff to maintain consistency in sanitation standards and address identified gaps without delay. Emphasis was laid on improving inter-departmental coordination and ensuring sustained monitoring to enhance service delivery.