GHMC receives 152 complaints in ‘Prajavani’

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) received as many as 152 complaints in the public hearing ‘Prajavani’ programme held at the GHMC headquarters and all circle offices.

According to GHMC, a total of 55 complaints were received in the ‘Prajavani’ programme conducted at the GHMC headquarters. Meanwhile, a total of 97 applications were received in the six zones across the GHMC. Of the total, 44 were received in Kukatpally zone, 18 in Secunderabad zone, 18 in Serilingampally, 8 in L B Nagar, 7 in Charminar, and 2 in Khairtabad zone.

GHMC officials who received the complaints and requests from the citizens promptly forwarded them to the relevant department officials for swift resolution. At the GHMC head office, the event was attended by CEO Sahadev Ratnakar, Additional Commissioners Venugopal Satyanarayana, Pankaja, Mangatayaru, Subhadra, Joint Commissioners Mohan Reddy, Shankar, and other officers.

Additionally, the Hyderabad Disaster Response, Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Monday received as many as 39 complaints in its public grievance programme. A majority of the complaints were related to encroachments affecting ‘nalas’ (drains) and lakes. Additionally, there were grievances about encroachments on parks, government properties, and roadways. Locals reported that the I S Sadan area in Santosh Nagar Division is facing flooding issues following rains.

It was noted that the surroundings of Bapughat in Langar Houz and the Tolichowki flyover area experience significant problems during rainfall. Residents expressed that water accumulation near Yashoda Hospital in Somajiguda is causing difficulties for several neighbourhoods in the adjacent Panjagutta area.

Representatives from Journalist Colony raised concerns about flood water pooling near CVR News in Jubilee Hills, suggesting that redirecting it to the nearby KBR Park could alleviate the situation.