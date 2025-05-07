GHMC relief measures in full swing as rains hit city

Hyderabad: In view of heavy rains that lashed several parts of the city on Monday night, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) swiftly initiated relief measures to prevent inconvenience to residents. The GHMC identified 141 water stagnation points across the city and cleared them by the Monsoon Emergency Teams following alerts issued by the Meteorological Department.

GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan assured the public that the situation is under control and that prompt action has been taken to address waterlogging and traffic disruptions, including fallen trees. Under the guidance of the Telangana Development Planning Society, 155 automatic weather stations have been set up across the GHMC limits. These stations recorded an average rainfall of 2.3 mm during the downpour.