GHMC rolls out measures to swat mosquito menace in city

Hyderabad: In the wake of the rains, the GHMC took up extensive control measures to prevent the spread of mosquito-borne diseases. Anti-larva operations (ALO) and fogging were being done in colonies and also at lakes, nalas and Musi riverbanks.

The GHMC Commissioner, RV Karnan has instructed officials to intensify anti-larva operations aimed at controlling mosquitoes. On Monday, the Commissioner conducted a conference call and discussed mosquito control, sanitation, and ongoing court cases with the Additional and Zonal Commissioners, as well as the Heads of Departments from the relevant department.

During the meeting, the Commissioner stated that it is recognized that the staff engaged in entomology within the respective zones have been given alternative responsibilities rather than focusing on the ALO programme. Consequently, he instructed the Zonal and Deputy Commissioners to implement measures that will ensure the staff prioritize ALO programmes.

Furthermore, RV Karnan instructed the Additional Commissioner of Lakes and Health to extend the special sanitation initiative in the city for additional days. Additionally, he has mandated that a focused effort be carried out in the other colonies within the ward. During this meeting, the Commissioner requested an update from the Additional Commissioner regarding the advancements of the special drive.

On this occasion, AC Sanitation Raghu Prasad informed that the special sanitation drive for the pre-monsoon season has successfully concluded in 120 wards, running from June 3 to June 25. During this period, a total of 3,900 tons of construction and demolition waste and 5,400 tons of garbage have been cleared.

The Commissioner instructed the AC to take action if the remaining colonies in each ward are permitted an additional 20 days starting from June 26.

RV Karnan also instructed that the primary attention should be on the court cases and that the Zonal Commissioners must promptly respond to these cases. He emphasized the need for a nodal officer to be designated at the Zonal Commissioner level specifically for handling court cases, ensuring that replies are sent periodically.

He recommended that the Deputy Commissioner should submit the response to the court with the endorsement of the relevant Zonal Commissioner at the time of sending. The Commissioner directed the officers to reach out to the AC Legal at the head office for any required support.

Meanwhile, on Monday, to tackle the mosquitoes menace and improve sanitation in the area, the GHMC took up the anti-larva operation in Shah Hatim Lake in Golconda. For the operation, GHMC deployed floating machines to remove the water hyacinth, and mosquitoes larvicide oil are being sprayed using drones. Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin along with GHMC officers inspected the operations.