GHMC rolls out safety steps as Hyderabad braces for heavy rains

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has issued safety guidelines as rainfall has been predicted for Hyderabad. GHMC officials have advised citizens to stay vigilant and alert in anticipation of potential problems caused by the downpour. In the event of any issues arising due to the rain, citizens are urged to contact the Disaster Response Force (DRF) at 040-21111111 or 9000113667 for assistance.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, light to moderate rains are expected to persist in Hyderabad and Telangana over the next four days. A yellow alert has been issued for Monday in several districts, including Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Medchal Malkajgiri, and other districts of the State. There is a possibility of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30–40 kmph) in isolated areas. GHMC suggested staying vigilant by keeping track of weather updates and alerts from reliable sources, such as local news outlets and weather apps. Take the time to check in on neighbours, particularly the elderly or disabled, ensuring they are aware of the weather conditions and have taken the necessary precautions.

Minimise unnecessary travel, especially during hazardous weather conditions. Exercise caution while driving, being mindful of slippery roads and reduced visibility. Stay informed about traffic congestion through updates from the traffic police department. Stay away from nalas, manholes, sewerage lines, gutters, sharp objects, and debris. Test the stability of the ground ahead with a stick if you need to walk through water. Be cautious of fallen power lines and report them to the local electricity department immediately. Assume that all wires, including those on the ground and attached to street light poles, are live and dangerous. Refrain from touching electrical equipment if you are wet or standing in water.