GHMC rolls out special monsoon drive to tackle host of civic woes

Hyderabad: To prevent disease outbreaks and ensure public safety during the rainy season, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Tuesday launched a citywide special monsoon drive. The drive focuses on clearing garbage, repairing potholes, removing construction debris, controlling mosquito breeding and inspecting homes in dengue-affected areas.

A special monsoon drive is being held across all 150 wards from July 29 to August 8. According to GHMC, the initiative will involve intensive sanitation from 5.30 am to 1.30 pm, covering 15 wards each day, in addition to regular sanitation activities.

The drive focus on clearing garbage vulnerable points (GVPs), removing construction and demolition (C&D) waste, municipal solid waste (MSW), green waste and silt from recent rains.

On Tuesday, GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan conducted a field inspection in several areas of Charminar and LB Nagar zones.

As part of this drive, sanitation workers removed the garbage accumulated on roads, colonies and public places. Steps were taken to clean the sewers and prevent water from stagnating. Entomology wing officials carried out fogging and anti-larvae operations to prevent mosquito infestation.

Karnan urged everyone to prioritize sanitation. He called on the public to refrain from littering the streets and instead dispose of waste in designated dustbins.

The commissioner said, “As many as 18,500 sanitation workers, 2,500 mosquito control personnel, supervisors and assistant entomologists and senior GHMC officials were deployed. Also, each zone has been allocated Rs 5 crore to carry out the drive effectively,” said Karnan.

He emphasized that garbage should be given to the Swachh autos that visit homes, explaining that maintaining a clean environment can help prevent the spread of diseases. Local public representatives and members of colony welfare associations are also encouraged to join this initiative, offering their assistance and taking responsibility for enhancing the cleanliness of the community.

Following the field inspection, the Commissioner instructed the officials on the necessary actions to successfully implement the drive.

Given that diseases are prone to spread during the current monsoon season, it is essential for everyone to work together to enhance the effectiveness of this sanitation drive.

He instructed the Additional Commissioners to ensure that sufficient vehicles are arranged through the plant agency, enabling the swift removal of C&D waste. Additionally, he directed to take appropriate action in accordance with the regulations against those who fail to prepare the required vehicles.

He was accompanied by LB Nagar Zonal Commissioner Hemant Keshav Patil and other senior officials.

Later, Karnan, along with Charminar MLA Zulfiqar Ali, MLC Mirza Rahmat Baig, Corporators Mohammad Mustafa Ali, Syed Sohail Qadri and Charminar Zonal Commissioner Venkanna, visited the Charminar and its surroundings.

The Commissioner directed the officials to expedite the completion of civic amenities and development projects, ensuring that the unique character of this historically significant area is maintained.