GHMC seizes Pratima Hospital over unpaid property taxes

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Thursday seized Pratima Hospital in Kachiguda over pending taxes dues of over Rs 37.35 lakh accumulated in the last two years.

A GHMC team on Thursday reached the hospital, and after serving a notice to the hospital administration. According to GHMC, the hospital had pending property tax dues of over Rs 37.35 lakh accumulated in the last two years from October 2022 to March 2025, despite receiving multiple notices from the authorities.

As a result, GHMC took control of all the hospital’s property, including computers, laptops, furniture, and other assets. The hospital staff was also asked to leave the premises, which raised concerns among employees. In addition to the seizure of hospital assets, the admin room was also taken, and posters were put up to mark the seizure action.

The action was part of GHMC’s intensified efforts to recover pending property taxes from defaulters across Hyderabad.

Last month, the government body seized the renowned Taj Banjara Hotel citing pending property tax dues of over Rs 1.40 crore. The action followed repeated warnings and multiple notices to the hotel management, which failed to comply and settle the outstanding tax amount.