GHMC standing committee approves seven projects

Hyderabad: GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi chaired the standing committee meeting on Wednesday, which approved the income and expenditure for March, April, and May 2023. The committee also approved the submission of income and expenditure for June.

The standing committee also approved fixing of 1,170 CCTV cameras in lakes/tanks and water bodies under six GHMC zones in two years, including installation, testing, commissioning, operation, and maintenance data charges, at cost of Rs 3.75 crore, with 18 percent GST. The committee has given approval for the tender.

The committee approved acquisition of 139 properties for widening 18-metre road from Sai Nagar to MettuGaniGudem on Medak Road. It gave green signal to acquisition of 42 properties to widen the road by 12 feet from Ahmed Cafe Kaiser Kiran Store in Riyasat Nagar-Indira Nagar.

The other approvals include payment of Rs 1,82,28,654 to 313 beneficiaries of Alim Co., which supplied various talented (handicapped) senior citizens, assistant equipment artificial limbs in the LB Nagar, Khairatabad, Secunderabad, Kukatpally zones. The committee also approved payment of Rs 14,28,879 to additional 159 beneficiaries, who have provided proper proof, and sanctioned Rs 1,33,05,627 for the Charminar and Serilingampally zones. The committee gave green signal to construction of an old 120-ft link road footpath, fencing, greenery, cycling track and signboard in the Serilingampally zone under CSR by Sohini Builder for three years till 2026.

The committee permitted an agreement with the zonal commissioner, Serilingampally. Standing committee members Shanti Shekhar, Syed SohailQuadri, Samina Begum, Abdul Wahab, Mohammad Abdul Mukhtar, Mohammad Majid Hussain, Mohammad Rashid Farazuddin, Bandari Raj Kumar, Vanam Sangeetha Yadav, Rangam Narender Yadav, Satish Babu Pandala, ES Raj Jitendranath, R Sunitha and T Maheshwari attended the meeting. GHMC commissioner Ronald Rose, EVDM director Prakash Reddy, ENC Ziauddin, additional commissioners Sneha Sabarish, Yadagiri Rao, Saroja, Jayaraj Kennedy, Geeta Radhika, Upender Reddy, and others were present.