GHMC Standing Committee polls on Nov 20

Hyderabad: The election wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) issued a notification on Monday for the election of a 15- member standing committee, which takes important decisions and approves civic works.

According to the notification, the poll will be held on November 20 from 10 am to 3pm. The counting and declaration of results will be on the same day, after 3 pm.

The candidates (corporators) can file nominations from November 3 to 11 from 11 am to 3 pm, excluding public holidays. The nominations have to be submitted to the Additional Commissioner (elections). They will be scrutinised by GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar on November 12. After scrutiny the list of valid nominations will be released on the same day.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations is November 15 before 3 pm. The final list of candidates will be released on the same day after 3 pm.