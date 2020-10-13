GHMC teams clearing water on a war-footing

Secunderabad: Torrential rains lashing the city from Monday has lead to waterloging in many areas. At many places, trees branches have fallen, especially in the northern parts of the city. As per the alert received from IMD, city would receive rainfall for next two days. GHMC EVDM (Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management) has geared up by deploying relief teams at critical water-logging points across the city.

"Since morning in four places we removed the fallen tree branches and the areas are Begumpet, Ambrepet , Malakpet and Kamla Nagar. EVDM has deployed vehicles at the water-logging points at Secunderabad areas that are Mettuguda, Uppal X road,Osmania University road ,Begumpet and ECIL. Each vehicles consist of five to seven people," said Mohammed Shoukath, Station Fire officer. "Relief team are deployed in each circle in Secunderabad zone from yesterday evening. Major stagnation points in Secunderabad areas are Sitaphalmandi, Tranaka,Chilkalguda, as in these areas there are complains of nala overflowing during heavy downpour so team has been deployed in these areas to clear the waterlogging," said Prashanth,deputy executive engineer, Secunderabad zone.

