GHMC to amuse denizens with Seven Wonders

Musheerabad : The Seven Wonders located in different continents have been attracting scores of people across the world. Every structure has been amusing the visitors because of its uniqueness, magnificence and marvellous architecture.

For many it is a one-time dream come true opportunity to visit the Seven Wonders of World. Well! One may or may not get the chance to embark on this once in a lifetime rendezvous, but the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is all set to fulfill the desires of the citizens by bringing the seven wonders at one place.

Yes, GHMC Musheerabad is coming up with miniature replicas of the seven wonders, including Taj Mahal, Great wall of China, Chichen Itza, Petra, Christ the Redeemer, Colosseum, Pyramid of Giza, etc. at an open space near the traffic police station at Adikmet (Musheerabad).

For the amusement of the citizens and a thrilling experience, the GHMC, Musheerabad circle has proposed to construct a seven wonder theme park with a budget of Rs 85.87 lakh.

"We have proposed a park with the theme of Seven Wonders for which the tendering contract has been awarded to a private firm. The execution of layouts by the architect has been finalised.

The sculpture miniatures have been ordered, Padma Latha, Deputy Executive, GHMC Mettuguda circle, told The Hans India.

Explaining the proposed list of wonders, Padma Latha said: "We would be receiving the seven wonders sculptures in three months. By which time, landscaping and floral works would be completed. Overall, in next six months the park would be thrown open for people," she said.

Padma Latha listed the wonders as Taj Mahal model, Great wall of China, Chichen Itza, Petra, Christ the Redeemer, Colosseum, Pyramid of Giza. They would be built along with a selfie zone at the corner of each miniature.

Besides the seven wonders, walking tracks, toilets, a borewell would be provided as part of recreation and basic facilities for the visitors.

Explaining the concept of the seven wonder theme park, Sowjanya Kothawar, Principal Architect, Vivogue Design Studio and contractor of project, HMDA, said: "The park is inspired by Seven Wonders of World.

We have planned to install miniatures of the seven wonders in an area of one acre. This land is being converted into a park with full landscaping and basic facilities, such as community space seating plaza, washrooms and others."

To make the park area useful for various purposes, the GHMC is trying to plant a variety of floral and medicinal saplings in a beautifully designed way. Every inch of the park is will emanate a pleasant aura attracting people again and again.

The GHMC is trying to pick selected floral species that would attract both butterflies and friendly visitors.