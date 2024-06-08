GHMC to begin aerial GIS, door-to-door surveys for property mapping

Hyderabad: To enhance urban planning and resource management in the city, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation on Friday announced the commencement of a comprehensive aerial Geograpahic Information System (GIS) and door-to-door surveys to map all the properties and utilities within its jurisdiction.

The GHMC has desired to implement GIS-based Survey and Mapping of Properties and Utilities within its limits in a view to leverage its citizen-centric services and to analyse, visualize and manage spatial data in urban planning. GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose said that Neo Geo Agency has been identified in executing the project for a period of 18 months along with operation maintenance for application for an additional two years. This initiative is a significant step towards enhancing urban planning, service delivery, and resource management in our city, said the Commissioner. The main objective of the survey is to create detailed and accurate maps of all properties and utilities, integrate datasets across various departments of the Government of Telangana and provide a unified view of the urban landscape, which helps in improving decision-making processes for urban planning and development.

A Unique Identification Number (UIN) will be generated for each assessment for easy identification of the location of property which will help GHMC in delivering services to citizens in an effective way in aspects such as door-to-door garbage collection, emergency / disaster management, community engagement, etc.

“This UIN will also be used across other departments like HMWS&SB, TSSPDCL for providing seamless and quick public services which require collaboration of departments,” he added.

The drone data will be supplemented by a ground survey for collection of field data, and surveyors will be deployed to capture the field data like name of building, number of assessments, Property Tax Number (PTIN), Water Connection Number (CAN), Electricity Number, usage of the building and the same will be linked to the UIN of the property generated. To ensure the success of this project, we request the cooperation of all residents and property owners in GHMC. Surveyors will be visiting homes to collect data after one month, Ronald Rose said. A public web Portal will also be enabled for citizens who can voluntarily link their assessment on the GIS map and help GHMC in obtaining inputs, express preferences and participate in decision-making processes related to urban development and public utilities. The data collected will be treated with the utmost confidentiality and will be used solely for the purpose of enhancing urban management and service delivery, he informed.