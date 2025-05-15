GHMC to commence repair works of Begumpet, RK Puram RoBs soon

Hyderabad: To improve safety and minimise the recurring accidents associated with its aging infrastructure, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to undertake the repair work of Begumpet and RK Puram Road Over Bridges with a budget of Rs 20 crore.

The GHMC Projects Division has announced a tender for the repair of the Begumpet RoB with Rs 14.6 crore and the RK Puram ROBs in the Cantonment with Rs 4.6 crore, both under Secunderabad. These essential repairs are projected to take 18 months to complete. During the repair works, traffic will be temporarily stopped on the flyovers during this period, requiring diversions to ensure safety and efficiency.

According to GHMC, a large number of commuters take the Begumpet RoB from Somajiguda and Ameerpet to proceed to Prakash Nagar, Paradise and Secunderabad and vice versa. The RK Puram RoB helps people commute between Sainikpuri, A S Rao Nagar and ECIL. Commuters frequently complain of damage to expansion joints which is leading to excessive vibration to RoBs when the trains pass underneath.

The Begumpet flyover was inaugurated in 1980 and took three years to complete. It significantly alleviated traffic congestion between Secunderabad and Begumpet. However, as traffic increased over the years, an extension was added, connecting the old CM camp office with the ROB.

The GHMC engineers have assured that the renovation will involve the replacement of deteriorated bearings, the repair of slabs and girders, and the injection of fine cement into damaged concrete beds using micro-concreting techniques to seal cracks. These actions are designed to reinforce the flyover’s structural integrity and guarantee the safety of commuters.

At present, there are two homeless shelters located beneath the Begumpet ROB, accommodating close to 200 people. The GHMC engineers have reached out to the Urban Community Development (UCD) department to propose relocating these shelters to different facilities. The GHMC is contemplating either moving the shelters for a period of two years or completely dismantling them to allow for necessary repair work.

Similarly, the RK Puram ROB is facing issues like cracks and widening slab gaps that have started to affect vehicular movement. GHMC aims to carry out repairs similar to those undertaken on the Lalapet and Adikmet ROBs.

Once these repairs are finished, it can be expected that vehicle traffic in these areas will be safe and efficient.