GHMC to host swimming championship tomorrow

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Swimming Complex in Secunderabad has announced to host a swimming championship on May 19. The Telangana Swimming Association has extended its support to the event. The GHMC has initiated this to promote school-level swimming, offer a summer activity, and alleviate academic pressures. The competition is segmented into three age groups: under-10, under-14, and under-17.

Participants can compete in four strokes: freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke, and butterfly, each covering 50 meters. This championship is exclusively for non-medalist swimmers, with a limit of two events per participant.

The registration fee is Rs 700, with the deadline set for May 18. Competitors must present ID cards and proof of age. Merit certificates will be awarded, and participation certificates will be provided. For further details, contact 9347777794.