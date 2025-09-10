GHMC to ramp up hygiene infra at Jiyaguda slaughterhouse soon

Hyderabad: To expedite modernization works, upgrade infrastructure to meet contemporary standards, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is set to take up the works at slaughterhouses in the city. The GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan on Tuesday conducted a detailed inspection of the Jiyaguda Kamela Slaughterhouse in Karwan Circle. Stressing the urgent need for improved infrastructure and enhanced hygiene standards, the Commissioner issued key directives to strengthen the facility’s operations.

The commissioner was accompanied by Zonal Commissioner (Khairtabad) Anurag Jayanthi, Chief Engineer (Maintenance) Sahadev Rathnakar, Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Abdul Wakil, and other GHMC officials. The Commissioner reviewed the existing facilities and discussed measures for effective upkeep. Commissioner Karnan instructed the GHMC project engineers to expedite works and upgrade the infrastructure to meet contemporary standards, and strengthen monitoring mechanisms.

He laid special emphasis on maintaining hygiene protocols and ensuring better public health safeguards for citizens. The Commissioner also directed officials to take immediate action for the removal of debris and Construction & Demolition (C&D) waste from the premises, thereby ensuring a clean and safe environment. Recently, the GHMC decided to reopen the Gowlipura slaughterhouse in Santosh Nagar. The slaughterhouse famous as Gowlipura Mekalamandi was effectively managed by GHMC, and has faced challenges since a legal dispute arose from a colony resident.

After the prolonged court decision, community leaders have appealed to the Commissioner for the restoration of machinery, repairs, and essential services.

Karnan assured them that the restoration of the building, repair machinery, and providing water and other necessary facilities are underway. He has also directed the Project Engineer for the draft proposals for these improvements of the slaughterhouse.