GHMC to Strengthen Cellar Construction Regulations After LB Nagar Tragedy

Hyderabad: After the tragic cellar collapse in LB Nagar that claimed the lives of three construction workers, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has initiated a review of existing regulations related to cellar construction.

GHMC Commissioner K. Ilambarithi held a meeting with Town Planning officials on Thursday to discuss new guidelines aimed at improving safety measures during cellar excavations for high-rise buildings. According to reliable sources, the Commissioner is considering introducing a clause requiring third-party vetting specifically for cellar construction.

"Currently, third-party verification is mandatory for assessing the structural stability of high-rise buildings. We are exploring the possibility of extending this requirement to cellar construction as well, given the potential risks involved," an official said on the condition of anonymity.

Under the proposed guidelines, an independent agency would review the design and oversee the construction process to ensure compliance with safety standards. "Ultimately, the responsibility for worker safety lies with the property owner. This additional layer of checks will strengthen oversight," the official added. The guidelines are expected to be finalized within a week.

Meanwhile, GHMC has issued notices to individuals involved in the collapsed structure’s construction, including the owner, builder, site engineer, structural engineer, and architect, seeking explanations. Officials confirmed that the building permission will be revoked, and the builder’s license will be canceled.

The fatal incident occurred on Wednesday when loose soil from the cellar wall collapsed, burying four workers. Three lost their lives, while one was injured. Authorities have blamed the owner and builder for neglecting safety norms despite receiving a prior warning from the Deputy Commissioner. Additionally, the builder had reportedly commenced excavation without submitting the mandatory commencement notice.