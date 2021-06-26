Ghost of waterlogging returns to haunt Osman Nagar dwellers

Jalpally: Residents of Osman Nagar, which remained inundated for almost three months during last year's incessant rains are gripped with fear and panic as the ongoing monsoon action plan remains incomplete. Meanwhile the residents allege that the ongoing works will not obstruct inundation.



Monsoon action plan is underway in several other surrounding localities under the Jalpally municipality. Away from the city, Osman Nagar and surrounding areas were in news last year, as it was clogged in water for around three months. Around 800 families were affected only in these areas and at least 500 houses were inducted in stormwater. The area was deep , around up to 5-feet for 2 months, later the municipality started draining out the water from an area. The municipality has promised about taking preventive measures for the coming monsoon, but no more works were done for the monsoon action plan.

"Firstly, in this one year no major works were done to prevent waterlogging during the rains and the works which are going should have been completed before monsoon season but the municipality is still carrying out works despite the arrival of rains. We fear floods again in the area," said Shaik Jaber, a resident.

According to residents and activists, to prevent water clogging, the civic body has to make an outlet from Burhan Cheruvu from which the water flows to the other lakes. "After the development at either side of the lake, the firangi nala which was connecting and flowing to the lake Ibrahimpatnam Lake was closed, and the water turned and had clogged in these areas. To prevent last year's incident the municipality has to open the firangi nala which was closed, as it was a major outlet from Burhan Cheruvu Lake," said Syed Abdul Raof, an activist.

Previous year when the area was inundated in water, the authorities promised to take up the works to prevent waterlogging, but hardly any works were done. While on either side, the municipality has sanctioned the works with an amount of crores of rupees but it was left as it is," he pointed.

While the Jalpally municipality officer said that the monsoon action plans are going on at the Shaheennagar, Osman Nagar, and surrounding areas. "To prevent waterlogging in the areas surrounding the lake, a major emergency work of repair of bund has been started recently with a sanctioned amount of Rs 20.5 lakh. Similarly, the works are going on including the desilting of nala and manholes. Repairing works of the manhole, pipelines, etc. with a sanctioned amount of Rs 8 lakh and the body is at their best to prevent waterlogging in the area during these rains," said G P Kumar, Commissioner Jalpally municipality.