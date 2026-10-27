Gig workers across TG welcome pension access through NPS

Hyderabad: The Gig and Platform Workers welcomed the expansion of pension access for them through the National Pension System (NPS). The workers have called delivery partners, cab and auto drivers, grocery and e-commerce workers, and other platform service workers to contact its office for information and guidance on pension awareness, NPS and workers’ social-security rights.

The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) has welcomed the initiative and stated it could create greater opportunities for lakhs of gig and platform workers to build retirement savings over time, subject to applicable eligibility criteria and scheme rules.

TGPWU said the development recognises the need to extend financial security beyond workers’ active earning years, particularly for those whose livelihoods depend on digital platforms.

Shaik Salauddin, Founder President of TGPWU, said the union has consistently called for social-security measures that cover all workers, irrespective of their employment classification or the platform through which they earn their livelihoods.

Delivery partners, cab and taxi drivers, auto drivers, grocery and food delivery workers, e-commerce partners, home-service professionals and freelancers play a significant role in India’s digital economy. However, many continue to face uncertain earnings, rising living costs and limited access to long-term retirement protection.

TGPWU said access to the NPS could help eligible workers accumulate retirement savings through regular contributions, while the portability of pension accounts could support continuity when workers change platforms or occupations.

Salauddin said the expansion of pension opportunities was an important step towards dignity, financial independence and a secure future for gig and platform workers. “This is an important step towards dignity, financial independence and a secure future for India’s gig and platform workers. Workers who deliver essential services and power the digital economy deserve protection not only while they are earning, but also when they grow older and can no longer work as before,” he said.

TGPWU called for wider enrolment, simplified registration procedures and active participation by platforms in promoting awareness and facilitating contributions. TGPWU also urged authorities and platforms to conduct multilingual awareness campaigns so workers can make informed decisions about their pension options. The union has invited delivery partners, and all workers to contact its office for information and guidance on.