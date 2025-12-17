Gig workers’ union calls for end to porter drivers’ woes

Hyderabad: The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) raised serious concerns over the deteriorating working conditions of Porter drivers. Despite repeated complaints, Porter management has failed to address critical issues, pushing drivers into severe financial distress, mental stress, and job insecurity. TGPWU has submitted a formal representation to the Commissioner of Labour and Additional Commissioner of Labour, Government of Telangana, demanding urgent intervention and accountability from Porter management. TGPWU has formally requested a meeting within the next seven days with Porter management and concerned government officials to resolve these issues.

"Porter’s growth and profits are built on the hard work of drivers. The current system is pushing drivers into debt and insecurity. This exploitation cannot continue," said Shaik Salauddin, Founder President, TGPWU. The union demands the resolution of key issues, including Fair and Transparent Pricing TGPWU demands restoration of fair base fares and per-kilometre rates aligned with rising fuel, vehicle maintenance, and living costs; pricing policies must be transparent, with no sudden unilateral changes.

They also demand Mandatory Cancellation Charges for Drivers, as frequent customer cancellations waste drivers’ time and fuel; cancellation charges must be credited directly to drivers without exceptions, and repeat offenders should face penalties. Furthermore, they demand an End to Arbitrary Account Blocking and Penalties, as drivers’ accounts are being suspended without due process; a transparent grievance redress mechanism must be established, ensuring notice, evidence disclosure, and an opportunity for drivers to respond before any action is taken.

The union demands Fuel Cost Adjustment and Toll Reimbursement, including the introduction of a Fuel Cost Adjustment (FCA), as practised by other logistics platforms, and immediate in-app reimbursement of toll charges. Additionally, the union seeks proper Waiting Time Charges, Driver Safety and Customer Verification, No Forced Trip Acceptance and Unfair Ratings, and Stakeholder Consultation and Policy Transparency. As part of its ongoing struggle, TGPWU has also raised these concerns during the Praja Palana programme, submitting representations to G Chinna Reddy, Vice-Chairman, State Planning Board, and Divya Devarajan, Nodal Officer. TGPWU warns that if immediate corrective steps are not taken, the union will be compelled to intensify protests across Telangana in defence of Porter drivers’ rights, livelihoods, and dignity, said Salauddin.