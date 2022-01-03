Girl From Hyderabad Holds New Guinness World Record For Her Paintings

Sangu Upasana is among prominent young artist who, in addition to winning a gold medal at the 'Online Fragrance of Art Buds International Youth and Child Art Exhibition 2018', tried a Guinness World Record. she made us remember that art expresses one's sentiments and emotions while also allowing one's creativity and imagination to run wild. Painting is certainly not for everyone. Creative people, on the other hand, constantly find a way to express themselves via their work.



Upasana previously actively participated in a Facebook event organised by Mayank Vyas and Dr Mahima Gupta for which she uploaded her most of the paintings in the Facebook during an hour that helped her to achieve the Guinness Book of World Records.

She stated that the Guinness World Record was a surprise to her. They were requested to submit their painting to Facebook one at a time because many public spaces and galleries were closed due to the pandemic. The event drew 797 participants. Upasana, who has completed over 800 paintings said that painting has always been her love, even if it began out casually. She sought to capture the designs on paper by looking at the bed sheets in her house. Her mother began to encourage her after seeing her artwork. She gradually picked up other notions and began drawing, then painting.

Upasana has been exercising for seven years and recently enrolled in painting classes at Simsum Arts Gallery and Studio to further her knowledge. The 18-year-old explains that she used to think that sketching was the most difficult part of painting compared to other things, but now that she has been trained. Aside from sketching, she also paint in oil and acrylic.

Upasana also felt it necessary to give at least two hours every day for her paintings. She owed a debt of gratitude to her parents, who have always been supportive and provided me with all of the materials she needed to paint.