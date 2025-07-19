Give saffron party a chance to fulfill your aspirations: BJP chief

Medak: Telangana State BJP President N. Ramchander Rao on Friday appealed to the people to give the committed party an opportunity to meet the aspirations of the poor and downtrodden.

Addressing a large gathering of party workers in Medak, the BJP chief remarked that citizens have experienced the rule of the BRS and the Congress party and have had bitter experiences with the deceitful practices of both. He urged people to support the BJP wholeheartedly in the upcoming local body elections as a way to teach the ruling Congress party a lesson for its unfulfilled promises.

Rao emphasized that the BJP never forgets the promises made to the people and works diligently to fulfill their aspirations. He noted that the party has successfully expanded its presence from urban areas to villages, further strengthening its base in the state, with a membership of 40 lakh workers. He expressed confidence that the people of Telangana have faith in the BJP and hoped they would give the party a chance to serve them in the next assembly elections.

Criticizing the performance of the Revanth Reddy government, Rao stated that development works have come to a standstill, while CM Revanth Reddy is preoccupied with visits to Delhi. He accused the Congress party of ignoring the welfare of the people, including farmers and students, and of capturing power with six guarantees and 420 promises that remain unfulfilled.

Rao alleged that the state Congress government is again attempting to deceive the public with its promise of 42 percent reservation for BCs. He mentioned that the BJP opposes religion-based reservations. While the party supports reservations, he criticized the proposal of granting a 10 percent reservation to Muslims, arguing that it would harm the genuine BC community. He provided an example where, of the 50 GHMC councillor seats, 35 were allocated to Muslims, thereby depriving true BCs such as Yadavs and Gouds.

He called upon party workers to unite and work hard for the party’s victory in the upcoming local body and assembly elections, aiming to help the BJP capture power and better serve the people.

During the gathering, Medak MP Raghunandan Rao highlighted that the workers are the strength of the party and expressed hope that the next meeting would be held in Medak again, chaired by the party president, with the attendance of 10 sarpanches and 10 MPTC members from each mandal, along with a Medak Zilla Parishad chairman, following their victory in the ensuing local body eletions..

Over a dozen district leaders pledged to work diligently for BJP’s success in the upcoming elections, including MLC Anji Reddy, Medak District President Mallesh, Siddipet District Party President B. Shankar, Sangareddy District President Smt. Godavari, and Medak Town President Prasad.

Earlier, before arriving at the workers’ meeting, Ramchander Rao visited local temples. After completing his first tour of Nalgonda and Suryapet districts, he undertook a visit to Medak district. Upon arriving in Narsapur as part of his Medak district tour, State Party Chief Ramchander Rao received a warm welcome from Medak MP M. Raghunandan Rao, District Party President Mallesh, district leaders, and numerous party workers. A procession was held in his honor, where party activists used a JCB to create a massive garland (Gaja Mala) to welcome the party leader on his first visit to the district since taking over as party chief. On his way to Medak, Ramchander Rao worshipped at the Yedupalaya goddess temple.