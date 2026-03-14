Glamour meets grace in Hyderabad

On the eve of International Women’s Day, Athma Luxury Salon sparkled with elegance as it hosted the indulgent Kérastase Experience in collaboration with Kérastase Paris. Set within the iconic Kotak Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy, the celebration welcomed city socialites, athletes, and style enthusiasts.

The event was graced by Lakshmi Pullela Gopichand and other distinguished guests. Attendees enjoyed bespoke hair rituals, expert scalp diagnostics, luxe spa washes, and chic styling sessions. Glam conversations, radiant makeovers, and inspiring camaraderie defined the day—turning the salon into a vibrant hub of beauty, confidence, and women celebrating women in style.