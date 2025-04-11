  • Menu
Global Tree and NISAU Unite to Bring UK Education Closer to Hyderabad Students

Global Tree and NISAU Unite to Bring UK Education Closer to Hyderabad Students
Global Tree, in collaboration with NISAU, is hosting the “Global Education Connect” on April 12, 2025, at Muffakham Jah College, Hyderabad.

The event offers direct interaction with top UK universities, including Imperial College London, and features insights from leaders like Virendra Sharma and Sanam Arora.

Students can explore scholarships, application waivers, and employability in the UK. With support from the British Council and UK Government, attendees also enjoy perks like concert passes and a tablet giveaway. Entry is free, making it a must-attend for aspiring international students.

