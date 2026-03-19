GMR Hyderabad International Airport Honoured with ‘Best Airport Staff in India & South Asia 2026’ Award by Skytrax

Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL) has once again earned global recognition at the prestigious Skytrax World Airport Awards. GHIAL has been honoured with the ‘Best Airport Staff in India & South Asia 2026’ award by Skytrax, marking the fifth time it has received this esteemed accolade. The recognition highlights the airport’s continued commitment to delivering outstanding passenger service through exceptional hospitality, efficiency, and professionalism.

The award was announced during a ceremony held at the Passenger Terminal EXPO 2026 in London, where Hyderabad Airport stood out among leading airports across India and South Asia. The honor celebrates the airport’s dedication to ensuring a seamless, convenient, and memorable travel experience for passengers. The Skytrax recognition is based on comprehensive global passenger surveys and evaluations that assess the quality of airport staff service, including friendliness, professionalism, efficiency, and customer support across key passenger touchpoints such as check-in, security, immigration, boarding areas, transfers and arrival journey.

In addition, Hyderabad Airport has been recognized as the 2nd Best Regional Airport and 3rd Best Airport in India & South Asia, and ranked 8th globally in the 20–30 MPPA category for 2026

Mr. Pradeep Panicker, CEO-GMR Hyderabad International Ltd, said " "Receiving the ‘Best Airport Staff in India & South Asia’ award for the fifth time is a matter of great pride for all of us at Hyderabad Airport. This recognition reflects the strong service culture we have built across the airport ecosystem, driven by the dedication and professionalism of our employees and partners. Their unwavering commitment to delivering a seamless and efficient passenger experience continues to define Hyderabad Airport as a benchmark for service excellence in the region."

Over the years, Hyderabad Airport has introduced several passenger-centric initiatives designed to enhance convenience and comfort. These include city-side check-in facilities, advanced digital solutions to reduce wait times, Virtual Information Kiosks and Chat-Bot to assist passengers, premium lounges, diverse retail and dining options, and specially trained personnel to assist passengers with special needs. Such initiatives have significantly contributed to elevating the overall passenger experience.

Established as a global benchmark for aviation excellence, Skytrax has been evaluating airports and airlines worldwide since 1989 through its independent passenger satisfaction surveys. Airports are assessed on various parameters, including terminal infrastructure, cleanliness, staff service quality, and operational efficiency. This recognition further reinforces Hyderabad Airport’s position as a leading aviation hub in the region, consistently pushing the boundaries of excellence through innovation, customer-centricity, and world-class service standards.







