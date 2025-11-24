Golconda cops crack kidnap case within 24 hours, rescue 4-year-old girl

Hyderabad: Hyderabad City Police cracked the kidnapping case of a four-year-old girl within 24 hours, arrested two persons involved, and reunited the child with her parents.

The Golconda police arrested Salma Begum alias Samreen (22), who works as a housekeeping at Kingston Hospital, Masab Tank and Mohammed Faiyaz (24), an auto driver.

According to police, Golconda police received a complaint from Nuzath Fatima that her four-year-old daughter Safiya Begum was missing from her mother’s house. In the complaint, she stated that her mother (Naseem Begum) stays in the same area. Her mother called Safiya Begum to her house on November 21 at around 12:30 pm, but she didn't return home. Later when Nuzath asked her mother about her daughter she said Safiya had already left the house. Based on the complaint, police registered a case U/s 139(1) BNSS. Immediately Golconda Police rushed to the place and checked the CCTV cameras and found a suspect wearing a Burkha kidnapping the girl along with an auto driver. “Police formed the nine special teams to trace out the missing girl through CCTV analysis and informer network. Police apprehended the auto driver Faiyaz and his ex-wife Samreen,” said Krishna Goud, Additional DCP South West Zone.

Upon interrogation, both admitted that they kidnapped the child and kept in Samreen’s residence. Faiyaz and Samreen were husband and wife. After their divorce, Samreen became pregnant and later got an abortion. Subsequently, Faiyaz married for second time. Recently, Salma Begum re-established contact with Faiyaz, and both decided to live together again.

“As Faiyaz's parents did not approve of their relationship, both accused conspired to kidnap a child and show the kidnapped baby as their own to gain acceptance. As per their plan, they abducted the four-year-old girl from Saleh Nagar Kancha, and fled in an auto,” said Krishna Goud.