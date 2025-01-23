Live
Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad: January 23 Update
Highlights
The prices of gold and silver in Hyderabad have seen a steady trend today. As of January 23, the cost of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is ₹82,580, while the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at ₹76,470.
Silver prices also remain high, with one kilogram priced at ₹94,000. These rates reflect the ongoing demand for precious metals in the city.
Market analysts suggest that global factors, including fluctuations in the international gold and silver markets, continue to influence local prices. Buyers are advised to keep track of the rates closely, as even small variations can significantly impact their purchases.
