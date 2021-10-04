Gold worth Rs 6 lakh seized at Hyderabad airport

The customs officials on Monday seized 388 grams of gold from two passengers here at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad.

The passengers, identified as Srinivas and Amaragonda Srinivas arrived at the airport from Kuwait. The officials noticed the gold during the luggage screening at the security check in the airport. The worth of gold is estimated to be of Rs 6,15,519.

The officials took the passengers into custody and are questioning them. An investigation is underway.