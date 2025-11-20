Good news! Uppal-Narapally Elevated Corridor to be ready by Dasara next:Min

Hyderabad: Minister for Roads & Buildings and Cinematography Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has conveyed a fresh assurance to commuters on the Uppal–Warangal route, announcing that the Uppal–Narapally elevated corridor will be completed by Dasara 2026 without fail.

The minister issued clear directions on Wednesday to R&B and MoRTH officials, as well as the executing agency to strictly adhere to the timelines.

Acting on the minister’s instructions, officials have already commenced BT road works along the Uppal–Warangal stretch to ease the hardships faced by daily commuters and devotees heading towards Medaram. Out of the total 5.5 km stretch, 1.5 km of the new road has already been completed. The minister stated that a high-quality BT road will be fully ready and opened for public use before the commencement of the Medaram Jatara.

Highlighting the pace of execution, he said that both the BT road laying and elevated corridor works are progressing rapidly in day and night shifts. Despite challenges, construction will not be halted under any circumstances, he added.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment, the minister said, “Keeping public inconvenience in mind, we are moving ahead swiftly. Under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the Uppal–Narapally Elevated Corridor will be inaugurated by Dasara 2026, as promised.