Government gives a big boost to road connectivity in Telangana 

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has laid 7,928 km of roads in the State including 321 kms of four lane, 47 km of six lane, 350 bridges.

According to the officials, the State government took up the laying of the roads as a priority issue and took up the programme in a planned manner. There were 27,734 km roads in Telangana and 1,687 km were state roads, 11,463 km major district roads and 14,584 km other district roads. The government took up a double lane road between the mandal headquarters and districts. With Rs 2,655 Crore expenditure 1,835 km of roads were sanctioned and 1,669 km were completed.

In an attempt to address the overflowing of canals and water bodies during the rains and floods, the government took up reconstruction of dilapidated bridges. The government took up 541 bridges and completed 350 bridges. On the Godavari River bridges have come up at Panchagudi, Bornapally, Manair River Sadashiv Pally, Nirukulla Manjira River, Venkapally, Pranahita River. Under the Krishna River bridges have come up at Mattampally, Mula Vagu, Shabazpally.

For ensuring seamless travel on the outer ring road, four radial roads were laid with an expenditure of Rs 761 crore, which have been completed to the tune of 38 km.

The national highways have also increased phenomenally in the state. Before the formation of the state there were 1,005 km worth national highways. After the formation of Telangana and till 2022, 2525 km length has been declared as national highways. While the density of national highways for every 1,000 km was 4.45 km, the national average was 4.29 km. During the last eight years, 81 works pertaining to 2,199 km were sanctioned with Rs 19,056 Crores. About 1,223 km of national highways were converted into two lanes.

The state government has planned to construct a regional ring road beyond the outer ring road in the wake of increasing traffic in the city. The RRR would come at 30 km beyond ORR and the length of the road was 340 km.