Government hospitals are second to none in treating Covid patients

When one is infected with Coronavirus, the patient should remain calm, and have better counseling from an attendee, partner, and a doctor," said P Shankar, who has won a battle of the second wave of the pandemic. While being discharged on Thursday from Hyderabad District King Koti Hospital after recovering from the virus, Shankar, a quadragenarian said that he had battled against the virus and recovered in 10 days. "Thanks to the doctors, nurses, and other medical staff for being there in my tough times and supporting me in battling with the virus.



He said, "It was terrifying situation12 days back when he suddenly suffered from cold and fever and went for a Covid test and tested positive. He was home isolated for a day, but as the situation was going from bad to worse and he felt weakness, body pains, fever, loss of taste, he decided to get admitted to the hospital."

After being treated for nine days in Government King Koti hospital, he came out completely recovered and healthy. "It feels like I won a battle, I am healthy now because I believed in myself and the regular treatment by the medical staff in the hospital made it easy for me to fight the virus," he said. The perception of people that the government hospitals lack facilities and negligence is wrong," Shankar said with a broad smile on his face.

He praised the doctors and health workers in the hospital for the care they had taken and helped him in getting out of the stress he was mentally experiencing. "I have been treated in the hospital in a proper way. He said whenever his oxygen saturation level decreased, they arranged oxygen. "Counselling by doctors, nurses, and the members of health care NGO who were always there with me and motivated and saved my life," added Shankar.

I have a family and that is the major reason to live and for, I need to battle the pandemic and with blessings of well-wishers, I have recovered. "I appeal to the citizens to take precautions, maintain hygiene, wear facemasks, avoid loitering unnecessarily on roads, maintain social distance, avoid crowding and avoid surfing social media and news related to Coronavirus. Instead, follow government guidelines to defeat the pandemic."