Government schemes promote micro food enterprises: RR ZP Anita Haranath Reddy

Rangareddy: Chairperson of Rangareddy Zilla Parishad, Thigala Anita Haranath Reddy, underscored the potential for economic development through the establishment of micro food processing units with the support of government schemes. During a food processing missionary exhibition held at Ranga Reddy Collectorate on Friday, she encouraged women to start small-scale enterprises from their kitchens and transform into industrialists by producing essential kitchen items such as chili, turmeric, and masala.

The exhibition showcased advanced machinery required for setting up micro-enterprises, which can avail subsidised credit facilities from banks. To foster industry growth, the government pledged to provide a 35 percent subsidised loan to eligible applicants.

Addressing the gathering, she highlighted the exceptional support extended by the Telangana government to women entrepreneurs.

Through the Mahila Samakhya groups, women can access loans of up to ten lakhs, a remarkable initiative unmatched by any other State in the country. Such financial assistance empowers women to transform their culinary skills into thriving business ventures.

District Additional Collector Prateek Jain acknowledged India’s agricultural heritage and emphasised the economic potential for farmers in producing agro-based products.

To facilitate the marketing of such products, space has been allocated at the Collectorate for women’s association groups to sell vegetables, fruits, Pochampally handloom clothes, and small grains. This initiative aims to empower local communities and promote sustainable economic growth.

Rajeshwar Reddy, the District Industries Officer, expressed optimism about the opportunities for establishing food processing units in the district.

By leveraging the government’s support and availing subsidised loans, aspiring entrepreneurs can establish industries that will create employment opportunities for many.

He emphasised that both the central and State governments actively support the promotion of food products through various schemes.