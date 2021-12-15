Government to form special panel to examine Covid status

Hyderabad: To contain the spread of Covid-19 and to counter its third wave, the State government is going to constitute a special committee to examine Covid status in the State. Addressing the Health department officials at a meeting on Tuesday, Health Minister T Harish Rao said that 21 lakh home isolation kits would be prepared and a special committee to examine Covid status would be formed besides a 545 metric tonnes of oxygen facility would be made available to tackle the possible third wave.

He directed the Health officials to be vigilant in the wake of emergence of Omicron variant of the virus and asked to increase the surveillance for passengers arriving from at-risk countries.

"The government is going to set up 545 metric tonnes of oxygen facility to provide supply to 27, 996 beds," the Minister said, directing the officials to maintain drug stocks in Central Drug Stores.

With regard to vaccination, Minister said the Covid vaccination drives have been increased in the State. "Authorities should pay special attention to administration of second dose. Prior care should be taken to ensure that everyone adheres to Covid rules such as wearing masks, regular sanitisation and maintaining physical distance," the Minister added. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Medical and Health Secretary Syed Ali Murthuza Rizvi, DME Ramesh Reddy and other officials attended the meeting.