Governor calls for more generic medicine outlets in tribal areas

The State Governor Dr Tami lisai Soundararajan on Tuesday called for opening up of more number of generic medicine outlets in tribal areas. The Governor stated that generic medicines need to be brought within the reach of the tribal people living in remote tribal habitations too. Through video conference, she interacted with the people connected with the Jan Aushadhi Kendras in the State. The Governor said that generic medicines are saving many precious lives as the medicines have become affordable for all.





"Many people would have avoided taking lifesaving medicines on a regular basis due to the prohibitive cost of the medicines. The availability of the generic medicines through Jan Aushadhi outlets has helped many to continue regular medication, as the medicines have become inexpensive and affordable," she added. The Governor thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for promoting the Jan Aushadhi outlets across the country thus drastically reducing the cost of medicines and the burden on the people.











