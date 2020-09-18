Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan calls for end to child labour, human trafficking

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday said that offering selfless service to the underprivileged and other downtrodden sections was a noble activity, and those who dedicate their life for such selfless service of others were real great people.

On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday celebrations, the Governor conducted a virtual felicitation to five eminent social activists including Prof Shantha Sinha of MV Foundation, Dr Mamatha Raghuveer of Tharuni Organisation, Sunitha Krishnan of Prajwala Foundation, Dr Anitha of Gandhi Hospital and Dr Vijay Kumar Goud of Disabled Foundation Trust and Ravi Helios Hospital, in appreciation of their services.

Tamilisai said that it takes courage and positive attitude to serve the needy sometimes even risking one's life and well-being. Expressing concern over the plight of children and exploitation of women in some areas, the Governor pointed out that poverty was the root cause of the problem and every person must do concerted efforts to end the vicious circle of poverty, unemployment, backwardness and exploitation.

"When I was pursuing my PG House Surgeonship at Tanjavur Medical College, I was moved by the plight of people who used to bring their ailing children in bullock carts due to poverty and lose the Golden Hour advantage in some cases. During my further studies in Canada, I found ailing kids being shifted in helicopters.

That was one of the motivating factors for me to enter into politics to serve the underprivileged," she added. The Governor stated that everyone must continue to serve and serve in a bigger way to better the conditions of the underprivileged and end trafficking of women and also the practice of child labour and child marriages.

She assured the activists that she would take up the issues of child marriages, child labour and trafficking of women with the government for their improved efforts in this direction.