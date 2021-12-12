Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan pitches for better medicare to poor

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday called for the concerted efforts by all the stakeholders to ensure better healthcare for the marginalised sections. "It is important to ensure the accessibility of quality healthcare services to all the sections of the people," she urged. The Governor, as the chief guest, through a virtual mode, was addressing the inaugural of the "3rd Conclave on Ayushman Bharat and Digital Health Mission," organised by the Integrated Health and Wellbeing Council (IHWC), New Delhi. She noted that the Ayushman Bharat Yojana health assurance scheme had proved to be a game-changer in bringing the quality and institutional healthcare closer to the needy in our country.

"The Ayushman Bharat, which was launched in 2018 by the Government of India, has contributed significantly to addressing the mounting challenges of equitable access to in-patient healthcare for the poor in India," she said. The scheme offered a unique opportunity to institutionalise quality healthcare at the point of service for the most marginalised in the country. " By improving the healthcare facilities for the poor and needy, the Ayushman Bharat has drastically reduced the medical-related impoverishment among the economically underprivileged sections," she added.

The Governor was all praise for the Telangana State government which has signed an MoU with the National Health Authority to implement this universal health scheme. Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, who is also the Governor of Puducherry, informed that around 84 per cent of the population in Puducherry had got the Ayushman Bharat Health Cards and that the scheme was proving to be immensely beneficial to the needy.