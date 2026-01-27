Governor leads solemn wreath laying ceremony on 77th Republic Day

Hyderabad /Secunderabad: The 77th Republic Day was marked with solemnity at the Veerula Sainik Smarak in Secunderabad, where the Governor of Telangana Jishnu Dev Varma paid floral tributes to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives for India’s sovereignty and security.

The Governor was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Minister for IT, Commerce and Legislative Affairs D Sridhar Babu, and General Officer Commanding for the Telangana and Andhra Sub Area Ajay Misra. Together, they observed a moment of silence in honour of the martyrs, reaffirming the nation’s commitment to democratic values and the protection of its citizens.

Jishnu Dev Varma extended greetings to the defence forces and underscored the importance of unity and integrity in building a strong nation. The ceremony was attended by senior officials and veterans who joined in paying homage to the fallen heroes. The event reflected the spirit of patriotism, reminding citizens of their collective responsibility towards national progress and security.