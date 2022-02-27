Governor Tamilisai calls for all-round innovation in education

Hyderabad: Governor and Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan called for all-around innovation in the education sector to transform India as a self-reliant country.

Delivering her Chancellor's address at the X Convocation of the JNTU-H here on Saturday, the Governor exhorted the educational institutions to train students as the multi-skilled graduates endowed with holistic knowledge consisting of core professional knowledge, soft skills, and universal values.

The Governor appealed to the students to expand their horizons and go that extra mile to emerge winners in their chosen fields like a tree that constantly strengthens its roots and expands.

Technological universities like the JNTU need to emerge leaders in emerging fields like Artificial Intelligence, block chain technologies, the internet of things, robotics etc., that define the future of the world.

"The universities need to attract the global faculty and revamp their curriculum in tune with the fast changing global dynamics in different fields," she added.

Underscoring the importance of being brave and courageous in taking venturing into the unknown and exploring the unlimited possibilities, the Governor exhorted the students not to get depressed at smaller failures.

The Governor laid special emphasis on the effective implementation of the National Education Policy-2020 to produce the job creators rather than the job-seekers. She stated that critical thinking, problem-solving skills, and entrepreneurship capabilities are vital for the students to compete at the global level.

On the occasion, the Governor conferred Dr S. Chandrasekhar, secretary, Dept of Science and Technology, Government of India, with an honorary doctorate.

Earlier, JNTUH Vice-Chancellor presented a report of the achievements, progress and new initiatives of the university.

The Governor also presented degrees and gold medals to the winners at the convocation attended by senior faculty members, staff, students, and parents.