Governor Tamilisai launches training prog for first-aid master trainers

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan inaugurated the first-aid master trainers' training programme on Tuesday at Raj Bhavan.

The program was initiated in 2016. Its module has been developed with the objective that the trainers would be strengthened and also trained so that they can also train the community. This can be useful during times of emergency. Till date 53 master trainers have been given training. After the five- days programme, it is planned to give the Raj Bhavan staff the first-aid master training.

In her address, the Governor said "As a doctor I always feel that first-aid is mandatory to be known by each and everyone, it is not only medical professionals who should be aware of this, as during emergency situations, in absence of health practitioners if a person is well aware of first-aid then he/she can save someone life."

Recalling her experience, she said because I was very confident of first-aid and being from a medical profession, I could save the life of an Additional Director-General of Police-rank IPS officer on board an Indigo flight from Delhi to Hyderabad. The golden hour during an emergency situation is very important; we can save a life with some technique that we have learned; it is a great service to society."

"Apart from that, we cannot say that we know everything about first-aid even though we have learned it. Every day the world is moving forward, particularly in medical techniques; updating ourselves is important. If we undergo the training properly, we can confidently face any challenging situation", the Governor added.