Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan felicitates ‘Road Doctor’ Gangadhar Tilak

Hyderabad: Impressed by the amazing work of K Gangadhar Tilak, who is known as 'Road Doctor' for his voluntary work in filling up of the potholes on roads, Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan has invited him and felicitated Tilak and his wife at Raj Bhavan, here, on Wednesday.

The Governor honoured the elderly couple for their selfless service in filling up of the potholes with an objective to ensure safe roads and prevent accidents. Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan lauded the efforts of the 73-year-old retired employee of railways for his potholes filling work on Hyderabad roads for more than a decade. He got motivated to fill up the potholes after witnessing accidents due to the potholes on the roads.

"It is inspiring to know about the services of Gangadhar and his wife, Venkateshwari, to create safe roads in Hyderabad through their voluntary service. He is a true Road Doctor," she added.

The Governor stated that these kinds of selfless services go a long way in inspiring people to work for the common good.

He, after his retirement, voluntarily took up this activity of filling up potholes on busy roads so as to prevent accidents and save lives. The couple also spends a lot of money for the purpose.

On coming to know about his work, the Governor directed the Raj Bhavan officials to invite the elderly couple to Raj Bhavan and felicitated them with shawls and mementos and termed them as 'unsung heroes' for their exemplary service.

The visibly moved elderly couple thanked the Governor for the honour and stated that they would work with renewed enthusiasm. Secretary to Governor K. Surendra Mohan and other senior officials were present.