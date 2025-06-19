Govt appoints committee on construction of VVIP guest house at MCR HRD Institute

Hyderabad: The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) has instructed the state Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao to appoint an Expert Committee on the construction of the VVIP Guest house on the premises of Dr M Chenna Reddy Human Resource Development Institute (MCRHRDI).

The Chief Secretary will hold meetings with the high level representatives from the government and private sectors to constitute the committee. The CMO said that the committee with construction experts will assess all the requirements, including funds for the construction of the VVIP Guest House. The committee will examine the structures and submit a report with its recommendations, the CMO said in a statement.