  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Govt appoints committee on construction of VVIP guest house at MCR HRD Institute

Govt appoints committee on construction of VVIP guest house at MCR HRD Institute
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) has instructed the state Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao to appoint an Expert Committee on the...

Hyderabad: The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) has instructed the state Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao to appoint an Expert Committee on the construction of the VVIP Guest house on the premises of Dr M Chenna Reddy Human Resource Development Institute (MCRHRDI).

The Chief Secretary will hold meetings with the high level representatives from the government and private sectors to constitute the committee. The CMO said that the committee with construction experts will assess all the requirements, including funds for the construction of the VVIP Guest House. The committee will examine the structures and submit a report with its recommendations, the CMO said in a statement.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick