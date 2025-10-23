Govt balm for urban poor to have a roof over their head!

In a significant move offering positive news to the urban poor, the government has taken steps to fulfil the dream of homeownership by providing an opportunity to build a house in the ground-plus-one (G+1) category on a plot area of at least 30 square metres.

Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy confirmed that orders to this effect were issued through GO MS No 69. This permits the construction of 200 square feet (sq ft) on the ground floor and a further 200 sq ft on the first floor. The Minister reviewed the Indiramma houses with housing officials at his office in the Secretariat on Wednesday.

The Minister stated that besides the rural areas, the focus has been on the construction of Indiramma houses in urban areas as well.

Many urban poor live in temporary structures on plots under 60 square yards, making permanent reinforced cement concrete (RCC) construction difficult. Granting G+1 permission overcomes this crucial space constraint in urban centres.

Beneficiaries receive financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh under the Indiramma Housing Scheme, disbursed in phases corresponding to construction progress.

The G+1 scheme requires urban beneficiaries to build two separate rooms (70 sq ft each) and a kitchen (at least 35.5 sq ft). Each house must include a separate toilet and bathroom.

Construction must use an RCC slab and requires structural design approval from the Deputy Executive Engineer (DEE) of the Housing department.