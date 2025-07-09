Govt doctors thank CM, Health Min for promotions

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government Doctors’ Association (TGGDA) and Telangana Teaching Government Doctors Association (TTGDA) on Tuesday thanked the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narsimha for giving promotions after a long time.

The TGGDA President Dr Narahari and Secretary General Dr Lalu Prasad Rathod, in a press release said, the association proudly shares in this moment of success and extends heartfelt congratulations to all newly promoted officers. “Hearty Congratulations to All 44 Newly Promoted Principals/Superintendents. After a long wait of four years, promotions have finally been issued a significant milestone for medical education in Telangana. This achievement comes after overcoming several technical hurdles, particularly those related to the 65 amendments,” said the Association members thanking the CM and Health Minister.

The Telangana Teaching Government Doctors Association president Dr Kiran Bollepaka, General Secretary Dr Kiran Madhala and others in a press release thanked the CM, Health Minister, Health Secretary Christina Z Chongthu, Director of Medical Education Dr Narendra Kumar and additional DME Dr Vani for the transparent and timely conduction of the Additional DME promotional postings. This marks a historic first in the combined history of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, where postings were given on a priority basis with commendable clarity and fairness. “We are also sincerely grateful for the consideration of options for 349 professor promotions, a long-pending demand that has now been positively addressed,” said the Association.