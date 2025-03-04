Govt employees reject Unified Pension Scheme, demand revival of OPS system

Hyderabad: Raising a strong voice against the recently introduced Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) by the Centre, the employees and the members of the Telangana State Contributory Pension Scheme Employees Union on Sunday – an umbrella organisation fighting for the restoration of Old Pension Scheme (OPS), gathered at Dharna Chowk on Sunday to register their disapproval of the UPS policy.

They said that the Central government’s move to introduce the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) to come into effect from April 1, 2025 is not at all acceptable.

While addressing the gathering, the State President of the Union Sthitaprajna – who is also a General Secretary of the National Movement for Old Pension Scheme, said, “The UPS policy will only help keep the money flowing into the hands of corporate players.”

He said that nearly Rs 10.5 lakh crore has been amassed from the central and state government employees under the scheme that flows into the hands of the corporate players who are getting into debt traps across the country.”

“We are fighting to ensure the social security of the employees through restoration of the Old Pension scheme since a decade but to no avail,” he further said, adding that “the Central government rolled out a policy in the name of Unified Pension Scheme to allegedly further the corporate players at the expense of government employees who are already in distress.”

“If the proposed unified pension scheme is implemented unopposed, the teachers who were appointed through DSC in 2003 will get a pension of less than Rs 5,000 after retirement. How can they support their families and live a dignified life with such a meagre amount,” he questioned.

“CPS employees are contributing Rs 450 crore every month to the share market through NPS Trust,” he explained.

After the formation of a new government in Telangana, he said, about Rs 600 crore of CPS contribution of 51,000 employees was made to share market. “If the CPS policy is replaced with the old pension system, a Rs 17,000 crore of fund contribution of the employees collected during the last 25 years can be utilised for the public benefit schemes. This would help provide old pension benefits to the teachers’ fraternity post retirement,” he contended.

While terming April 1 as a black day, the general secretary of National Movement for Old Pension Scheme declared the schedule of protest that included Chalo Delhi on May 1 and a mass holiday in September to register protest against the introduction of the UPS scheme.

State general secretary K Srikanth said that the primary aim of introducing the CPS/UPS is to avoid responsibility of paying the pension and rather move people’s money to pension funds and thereby increase investment in the share markets which are subject to market risks.