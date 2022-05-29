Govt enhances employees' HRA in Hyderabad by 24%

Hyderabad: Despite facing a financial crisis, the Telangana government has increased the House Rent Allowance (HRA) by 24 per cent to the government employees residing in nearby areas of the State capital.

The government on Saturday issued orders GO 72 allowing HRA to the employees residing in the nearby areas/municipalities of Hyderabad following the recommendations of First Pay Revision Commission.

The First Pay Revision Commission had recommended revision of House Rent Allowance and classification of cities and towns for admissibility of House Rent Allowance to the State government employees.

The Director of Treasuries and Accounts Department informed that with regard to payment of House Rent Allowance at the rates applicable to the places located within the periphery of 8 kms from towns/cities concerned would continue. The director further informed that, as per the proceedings on May 15, 2010 of District Collector, Rangareddy, the villages/towns of Shamirpet, Shamshabad and Jalapally were located within the 8 KMS periphery/radius of the GHMC, whereas as per Para-3(a) of government order 53, House Rent Allowance at 13 per cent of the basic pay was made admissible to these three towns.

The Director of Treasuries and Accounts accordingly recommended that House Rent Allowance at 24 per cent should be made applicable to these places located within the 8 kms periphery of GHMC through an amendment to the orders issued in the GO. The government on Saturday issued the amendments to the orders issued in the GO 53.