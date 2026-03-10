Govt eyes Karnataka milk for school nutrition plan

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is planning to procure milk from Karnataka to meet the requirements of its proposed nutrition programme for school children, as the state’s current milk production may not be sufficient to support the initiative. However, the state has adequate fish supply and there is no need to procure fish from other states.

It may be recalled that the state government is planning to provide milk and introduce fish curry in the mid-day meal scheme, replacing the weekly chicken serving. The move, announced recently, aims to provide protein-rich food and improve the nutritional value of meals served to students.

According to Animal Husbandry Minister Vakiti Srihari and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu, the state has sufficient fish supply due to the large-scale distribution of fish seed in a phased manner, ensuring availability of fish for school children throughout the academic year.

However, the state may face a shortage in milk supply and may have to procure milk from Karnataka to meet the demand for the new programme. The government will assess the quantity of milk required and place orders accordingly, the ministers said. In fact, the State is producing 12.5 lakh litres of milk.

The government has announced plans to provide milk to students in government and local body schools from the 2026–27 academic year as part of efforts to improve child nutrition. Under the programme, students from Classes I to XII in government and residential schools will be provided 150 ml of milk three times a week.

The initiative is intended to complement the existing ragi malt programme and ensure that students receive a nutritious breakfast.

Officials said milk will be sourced through Vijaya Dairy and supplied in long-lasting tetra packets for easy distribution. The government is also exploring options to add nutritional supplements to the milk. The programme aims to improve student health and increase school attendance.

A pilot project to supply milk to children at Anganwadi centres is already underway in Mulugu district.

Animal Husbandry Minister Vakiti Srihari announced the initiative during review meetings in Khammam and Kothagudem districts, stating that the government is working to strengthen the school nutrition programme. The ministers—Srihari and Sridhar Babu also informed that the state government is planning to establish a sports hospital in Telangana to promote sports and provide specialised medical support for athletes.