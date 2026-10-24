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Govt fast-tracks strategy to combat El Niño impact

In Short

  • Govt urges alternative crops to safeguard farmers against El Niño drought
  • Cabinet Panel orders early weather alerts and crop advisory services
  • State to convene political leaders meeting over growing El Niño and drought crisis
  • Collectors to monitor emergency drought relief across districts
  • Mandals facing over 20% drought impact to be formally declared

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka
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Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

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Hyderabad: The Cabinet Sub-Committee, chaired by Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, resolved on Friday to formulate comprehensive, department-wise action plans to mitigate anticipated drought conditions triggered by El Nino.

The strategic framework focuses on protecting drinking water and irrigation supplies, ensuring uninterrupted power availability, delivering robust agricultural assistance, and securing rural employment to prevent public hardship in upcoming months.

Furthermore, the committee decided to identify and declare drought-affected mandals by the stipulated October 31 deadline and convene an all-party meeting shortly to discuss the El Nino phenomenon and regional drought conditions.

The review meeting primarily evaluated the widespread impact of El Nino and dry spells across various parts of the state, examining current water availability, emergency relief measures for farmers, and sustainable future action plans.

Addressing officials during the session, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka directed authorities to scientifically evaluate local drought conditions and examine mandals eligible for official drought-affected classification under established guidelines.

He instructed officials to assess not only territories currently experiencing acute drought conditions but also mandals where overall drought impact exceeds 20 per cent, ensuring formal recommendations are submitted strictly in accordance with prescribed administrative norms.

To minimize adverse agricultural impacts, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka emphasized the urgent necessity of promoting alternative crop cultivation tailored to the upcoming cropping season. He stressed that farming communities must receive timely advance information to assist them in selecting appropriate crops based on local water availability and prevailing meteorological forecasts.

Meanwhile, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy instructed District Collectors to conduct mandatory weekly review meetings with key departmental officials to closely monitor and evaluate emergency relief measures being implemented across drought-affected areas statewide.

Patan Afzal Babu
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Patan Afzal Babu

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Patan Afzal Babu is an experienced journalist specializing in political and state Administration. With over 20 years of writing expertise, Afzal Babu contributes new content in the areas of politics and administration. Afzal has completed post-graduation from Hyderabad Central University (with a specialization in Journalism). Afzal Babu is an accomplished writer with a passion for writing political news and breaking news. With over 20 years of experience, Afzal honed skills in various genres, including major crime news. Afzal’s diverse family history and embracing cultures have enriched writing with unique perspectives.

Tags

Telangana Cabinet Sub-CommitteeMallu Bhatti VikramarkaEl Nino Drought TelanganaDrought Affected MandalsUttam Kumar Reddy
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