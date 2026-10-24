Govt fast-tracks strategy to combat El Niño impact

Hyderabad: The Cabinet Sub-Committee, chaired by Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka , resolved on Friday to formulate comprehensive, department-wise action plans to mitigate anticipated drought conditions triggered by El Nino.

The strategic framework focuses on protecting drinking water and irrigation supplies, ensuring uninterrupted power availability, delivering robust agricultural assistance, and securing rural employment to prevent public hardship in upcoming months.

Furthermore, the committee decided to identify and declare drought-affected mandals by the stipulated October 31 deadline and convene an all-party meeting shortly to discuss the El Nino phenomenon and regional drought conditions.

The review meeting primarily evaluated the widespread impact of El Nino and dry spells across various parts of the state, examining current water availability, emergency relief measures for farmers, and sustainable future action plans.

Addressing officials during the session, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka directed authorities to scientifically evaluate local drought conditions and examine mandals eligible for official drought-affected classification under established guidelines.

He instructed officials to assess not only territories currently experiencing acute drought conditions but also mandals where overall drought impact exceeds 20 per cent, ensuring formal recommendations are submitted strictly in accordance with prescribed administrative norms.

To minimize adverse agricultural impacts, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka emphasized the urgent necessity of promoting alternative crop cultivation tailored to the upcoming cropping season. He stressed that farming communities must receive timely advance information to assist them in selecting appropriate crops based on local water availability and prevailing meteorological forecasts.

Meanwhile, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy instructed District Collectors to conduct mandatory weekly review meetings with key departmental officials to closely monitor and evaluate emergency relief measures being implemented across drought-affected areas statewide.