Govt fulfils promise to 2 families of Gulf workers

Hyderabad: To mark the State government completing 100 days in office on Friday), CM A Revanth Reddy took a significant decision. The government fulfilled the promise made during the elections for the Gulf workers. As announced in the Congress manifesto, it released Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to the Gulf workers’ families. The government issued orders of releasing Rs 5 lakh under the CM’s Relief Fund to the families of two Gulf workers from Rajanna Sircilla district, who died in a road accident in Saudi Arabia recently.

Boddu Babu from Bausaipet, in Konaraopet mandal, died accidentally in Byron three months ago. Babu had gone to the Gulf for work. The poor victim’s family lost the breadwinner and struggled to eke out a livelihood.

Another Gulf worker, 28-year-old Sasikumar from Marripelli village of Vemulawada rural mandal also died in a road accident in Saudi in December. The victim’s wife and children are in dire straits.

The two families poured out their woes before Government Whip and Vemulawada MLA Adi Srinivas and sought government support recently. The MLA had brought the issue to the CM’s notice. Responding, he immediately ordered officials to provide assistance to the families from the CM’s Relief Fund. On his instructions, the government issued orders releasing financial assistance of Rs.5 lakh each from CMRF to families of Sasikumar and Babu .