Govt schoolteachers protest, demand spousal transfers

Hyderabad: Government school teachers from 13 districts held a protest at Dharna Chowk on Monday, demanding the implementation of GO 317 which allows for the transfer of teacher couples to the same district.

The stalled transfers which have been pending for 16 months, have caused hundreds of teachers’ husbands and wives to work in different districts.

Protesters, including women teachers, carried Bonam and organised a peace rally to draw attention to their cause. They emphasised that despite appeals to the government and authorities, the transfers are yet to be completed, even though the new academic year has begun.

The government had issued re-allotment orders for 615 school assistant category students in January last year, but orders for another 1,600 teachers in the spousal quota have not been issued yet. Vivek S, President of the Telangana Spouse Forum and a government school teacher, stated that since January 2022, couples have been awaiting transfers.

The protesters urged the state government to expedite the transfers of the remaining school assistants, SGTs, and linguist spouses, ensuring that teacher couples can work together in the same district.